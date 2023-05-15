People living with type one diabetes suffer severe long- term complications compared to the rest of the population, but for one family, they had no idea they would lose their son to the disease at such a young age. Justin Lindstrom of Galva, Illinois lost his life from type one diabetes when he was just eleven, but his family is keeping his memory alive. Helping raise awareness and funds for others living with this disease. Joining us in studio is Justin’s dad, Jason Lindstrom, and aunt, Leslie Snyder.