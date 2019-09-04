Just Joni | Wellness Wednesday

According to the CDC, food waste in the United States is between 30 and 40 percent of the food supply! This equals around 133 billion pounds and $161 billion dollars’ worth of food. In fact, wasted food is the single largest category of material placed in our country’s landfills. So, what can every household do to reduce food waste? Today we’re getting some practical tips. The Only Just Joni with Homegrown Health Radio is in the studio to tell us more!