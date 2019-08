Playcrafters Barn Theatre is hosting their annual Bazaar on August 25th! The event promises booths, shopping, food, fun, tours, & more! From craft vendors to carnival games, a bounce house and even a dunk tank this year’s Kid’s Carnival & Bazaar is sure to be a family fun event here in the QC!

