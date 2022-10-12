Director Amy Kernan joined us today to talk about a local business that teaches kids a fun way to code and create video games.
For more information visit codeninjas.com/ia-quad-cities
Posted:
Updated:
Director Amy Kernan joined us today to talk about a local business that teaches kids a fun way to code and create video games.
For more information visit codeninjas.com/ia-quad-cities
Brandy Auterson is a Host and Producer for Loving Living Local. Brandy joined the WHBF team in 2000 as a reporter. She has held many roles at the station, including anchor, and has worked behind the scenes as an assignment editor. After taking some time off, she joined the Loving Living Local team 2019. As […]