Learn about Lifestyle Medicine

Posted: Oct 29, 2018 01:59 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 29, 2018 05:03 PM CDT

Lifestyle Medicine involves the use of evidence-based lifestyle therapeutic approaches, such as a predominantly whole food, plant-based diet, regular physical activity, adequate sleep, stress management, avoidance of risky substance use, and other non-drug modalities, to prevent, treat, and, oftentimes, reverse the lifestyle-related, chronic disease that's all too prevalent. To learn more about Lifestyle Medicine, visit the American College Lifestyle Medicine website.

