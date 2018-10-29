Learn about Lifestyle Medicine
Lifestyle Medicine involves the use of evidence-based lifestyle therapeutic approaches, such as a predominantly whole food, plant-based diet, regular physical activity, adequate sleep, stress management, avoidance of risky substance use, and other non-drug modalities, to prevent, treat, and, oftentimes, reverse the lifestyle-related, chronic disease that's all too prevalent. To learn more about Lifestyle Medicine, visit the American College Lifestyle Medicine website.
