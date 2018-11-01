Learn About QC Family Focus Video

Under the heading of full disclosure, Mike is the news director here at Local 4 News and has been a fixture of Quad Cities news media for years. But what people may not know is that Mike has some other ‘irons in the fire’ and he is here this morning to talk about one of them.

Mike Mickle and his wife Karen launched the magazine out of their desire to promote what is most important to them: healthy, happy families. QC Family Focus was launched in July 2003. It began with a meager 5000 copies published monthly. It has grown into the largest free monthly publication in the Quad Cities. To learn more, visit their website.