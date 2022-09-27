Fall has finally arrived and our Meteorologist Expert, Tyler Ryan, broke down the science behind leaves changing colors.
For more information email Tyler at tryan@whbf.com
Posted:
Updated:
Fall has finally arrived and our Meteorologist Expert, Tyler Ryan, broke down the science behind leaves changing colors.
For more information email Tyler at tryan@whbf.com
Brandy Auterson is a Host and Producer for Loving Living Local. Brandy joined the WHBF team in 2000 as a reporter. She has held many roles at the station, including anchor, and has worked behind the scenes as an assignment editor. After taking some time off, she joined the Loving Living Local team 2019. As […]