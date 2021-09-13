LGBTQ+ community at greater risk for mental health problems | The Project of the Quad Cities

The CDC reports LGBTQ youth are five times more likely to have attempted suicide compared to heterosexual youth. Today we’re talking with Tyler Mitchell about what local support and services are available for those who are struggling with their mental health.
For more information visit tpqc.org

Living Local