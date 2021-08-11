You see her posts about breaking news and other community matters online, and her movies reviews on Local 4 News. Linda Cook has another passion that involves some furry friends.
We talked with Cook and special guest Iris for another installment of our Show & Tell series. To get connected with Linda, email lcook@whbf.com. To learn more about the House Rabbit Society, visit https://rabbit.org/.
Linda Cook | Living Local Show & Tell
