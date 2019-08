Danny Whitson got his first taste of success after performing in a local variety show—which led to an invite to join a band. Four years later, and this eastern Iowa native has stepped out on his own as a country rock singer! His opened for the likes of Alan Jackson, Jerrod Niemann, Emerson Drive, Diamond Rio, & Phil Vassar—and today he’s in the studio for two performances!

