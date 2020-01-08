Live In Studio | Jim Buennig & Damani Phillips | Part 2

Today we have a special music presentation from two jazz artists. A native of Geneseo, Illinois, Jim Buennig is a saxophonist, educator, and recording artist based in Iowa City. Buennig and his groups play extensively throughout the Midwest and have made appearances at the Iowa City Jazz Festival and the Bix Beiderbecke Jazz Festival. Dr. Damani Philips is a native of Pontiac, MI, where he began playing at the age of 10. He currently serves as Director of Jazz Studies and Associate Professor of African-American Studies at the University of Iowa.

To learn more about Jim Buennig, click here!