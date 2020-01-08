1  of  3
Breaking News
Anna Schroeder will face 4-20 years for murder of mother after plea agreement Crews responding to chimney fire Body in vacant apartment identified as missing man
Closings
Test School District 100

Live In Studio | Jim Buennig & Damani Phillips | Part 2

Living Local
Posted: / Updated:

Today we have a special music presentation from two jazz artists. A native of Geneseo, Illinois, Jim Buennig is a saxophonist, educator, and recording artist based in Iowa City. Buennig and his groups play extensively throughout the Midwest and have made appearances at the Iowa City Jazz Festival and the Bix Beiderbecke Jazz Festival. Dr. Damani Philips is a native of Pontiac, MI, where he began playing at the age of 10.  He currently serves as Director of Jazz Studies and Associate Professor of African-American Studies at the University of Iowa. 

To learn more about Jim Buennig, click here!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

Living Local Daily Posts

More Living Local

Meet The Living Local Team

More Living Local Bios

Live in Studio | Living Local

Living Local