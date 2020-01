We’d got a dynamite music duo for you today! Rebecca Casad plays ukulele, sings and writes original songs with catchy melodies, clever lyrics, and a variety of subjects, mostly inspired by real life events. Alan Morrison accompanies her on U-Bass, acoustic guitar, and harmony vocals, as well as helping Rebecca arrange her songs. They join us in studio for two performances today! (Part 2)

To learn more about Rebecca’s music, click here!