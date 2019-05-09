Live in the Studio | QCSO Brass Quintet

The Quad City Symphony Orchestra works with partners to present unique concerts throughout the community, including upcoming performances of QCSO presents “Har Mar Superstar” & “WVIK/QCSO Signature Series IV: Bernstein & Brass”. Brian Baxter, Executive Director, Quad City Symphony Orchestra and Marc Zyla, Principal Horn, Quad City Symphony Orchestra are here to tell us more, and the QCSO Brass Quintet is here to perform for us live!

For more information about upcoming performances at the Quad City Symphony Orchestra, click here.