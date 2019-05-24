Live Music | The Grape Life
Back in March we had Diane & Kevin Koster from the Grape Life come on to tell us all about the atmosphere they're fostering with lively conversation, live music, and of course wine! But today we are learning more about the role music plays in The Grape Life experience—including a live performance in our studio by Sundae & Mr. Goessel!
For more information about The Grape Life, click here.
