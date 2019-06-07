Live Performance | Heritage Bluegrass Festival
Tomorrow you’re invited to experience one of the greatest natural amphitheaters in the area at Heritage Canyon in Fulton, Illinois! There you’ll be treated to some classic blue-grass music at the Heritage Bluegrass Festival, and luckily for us we have one of the acts live in the studio to perform for us—Milltown!
For more information about the Heritage Bluegrass Festival, click here.
