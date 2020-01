Since 2010, the River Music Experience has hosted a free, summer concert series in the R-M-E Courtyard called Live@Five. The event is a great way for friends and families to gather, enjoy local, live music and kickstart the weekend. But this entertainment isn’t just reserved for summertime. RME’s Winter Live@Five is bringing this series into the colder months to spice up your work week!

