On June 15th Living Lands & Waters will be celebrating their efforts of protecting and restoring waterways. Check out how that celebration is happening.

Plus, learn about how you can help by donating Art Auction pieces. Here is the link to put your piece in.

In addition to art pieces, Living Lands and Waters are also looking for donations from local businesses for our silent auction. These can be gift cards or merchandise from said businesses that we will make into baskets to be auctioned off. Please reach out to Callie Schaser at 309.236.0728 or callie@livinglandsandwaters.org to coordinate the silent auction donation baskets.