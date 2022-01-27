Living Local Game Week | Plate Draw Challenge

Hosts Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw and Zane Satre tackled another activity for Living Local’s Game Week! This game is called “Plate Draw”, where players must blindly follow a prompt of what to draw on a plate, which is placed on their heads. This activity is fun, affordable, and challenging.
Have a fun game idea to share with us? Send us an email to livinglocal@whbf.com.

