Dining etiquette stretches back centuries. And while mealtime customs have relaxed over the years, there’s still a time and place when proper table manners are important. Whether it’s a date, a formal event or a job interview over lunch— knowing the right technique and attitude around a meal can come in handy! Chef Stephanie Godke is in the studio today to tell us more!

For more information on the PaCE Dining Etiquette Class, click here.