The National Institute of Mental Health reports one in five US adults and one in six children deals with mental illness. May is Mental Health Awareness Month, which is a time to raise awareness and to help reduce the stigma that so many experience. Vera French Community Mental Health Center honoring the month by hosting a conference for the community.

Dr. Rich K. Whitaker shared more details in this segment sponsored by Vera French.

