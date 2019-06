The Mississippi Bend Players have taken up a summer residency at the Brunner Theatre Center on the Augustana College campus since 2017. The regional theatre is on a mission to produce excellent performances for the Quad Cities and surrounding areas to enjoy. Mike Schulz and Tristen Odenkirk with Mississippi Bend Players give a sneak-peak of its summer-stock season.

For more information, click here. MississippiBendPlayers.com