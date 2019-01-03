Locally made beer on with locally made equipment
We're exploring a relatively new micro-brewery and tap-room located in the heart of Bettendorf with the help of Scot Schaar, Master Brewer at Crawford Brew Works!
For more information about Crawford Brew Works visit crawfordbrewworks.com
More Stories
-
We love having musical guests on Living Local and the Davenport…
-
Check out the work Dyslexia Reading Solutions for Children is…
-
Going into her 19th since starting Heartland "Criations" Alpacas LLC…