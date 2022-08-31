We were joined by a few Arsenal employees to talk about how the army corps of engineers is an instrumental part of helping boats pass through the locks on the Mississippi river.
To book a tour call 309.794.5338
Posted:
Updated:
We were joined by a few Arsenal employees to talk about how the army corps of engineers is an instrumental part of helping boats pass through the locks on the Mississippi river.
To book a tour call 309.794.5338
Brandy Auterson is a Host and Producer for Loving Living Local. Brandy joined the WHBF team in 2000 as a reporter. She has held many roles at the station, including anchor, and has worked behind the scenes as an assignment editor. After taking some time off, she joined the Loving Living Local team 2019. As […]