2023 is shaping up to be a banner year for the entertainment industry in the QCA and to tell us more about is our very own Arts and Culture Expert Jonathan Turner.
For more information email Jonathan at jturner@whbf.com
Posted:
Updated:
2023 is shaping up to be a banner year for the entertainment industry in the QCA and to tell us more about is our very own Arts and Culture Expert Jonathan Turner.
For more information email Jonathan at jturner@whbf.com
Brandy Auterson is a Host and Producer for Loving Living Local. Brandy joined the WHBF team in 2000 as a reporter. She has held many roles at the station, including anchor, and has worked behind the scenes as an assignment editor. After taking some time off, she joined the Loving Living Local team 2019. As […]