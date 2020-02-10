Love Week | Necker’s Jewelers

It’s Love Week here on Living Local and we’re spotlighting a variety of heart-felt ways to get you ready for Valentine’s Day. Today, we’re honing in on finding that perfect Valentine’s Day gift for your loved one. It can seem a little daunting! But even if you’re shopping last minute, learning some tricks can help you find a piece of jewelry that conveys your love to that special someone. Abby Rock with Necker’s Jewelers joined us in studio for some insider tips.

For more information, click here.