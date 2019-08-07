Luminaria Day | Relay for Life

For the third year, Local 4 is a proud sponsor of Luminaria Day—a fundraising event benefitting Relay for Life and the American Cancer Society. The Luminaria Ceremony is one of the key moments of the relay—the lights that burn throughout the night not only honor the lives lost to cancer, but also celebrate survivors and support caregivers. In the studio today to tell us more about the event is Stacey Dutton, Miranda Kindred, and Local 4’s own Jim Niedelman.

For more information on how you can get involved, click here.