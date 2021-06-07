As things start opening up again after a year of closures and restrictions, this means folks are getting re-adjusted to the rigor of everyday life. If you are realizing that returning to our normal lives is more challenging than expected, you are not alone. Licensed mental health counselor Alexandra Skinner Walsh joins Living Local to share tips for getting back into our normal routines. To learn more about MAD Therapy, visit https://www.themadtherapy.com/.
MAD Therapy | Navigating a new normal
