More than 150 Makers are coming together this weekend for “Made Market QC” and we were able to preview the market with local Vendor Sarah Schenk.
For more information visit mademarketqc.com
Posted:
Updated:
More than 150 Makers are coming together this weekend for “Made Market QC” and we were able to preview the market with local Vendor Sarah Schenk.
For more information visit mademarketqc.com
Brandy Auterson is a Host and Producer for Loving Living Local. Brandy joined the WHBF team in 2000 as a reporter. She has held many roles at the station, including anchor, and has worked behind the scenes as an assignment editor. After taking some time off, she joined the Loving Living Local team 2019. As […]