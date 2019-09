It’s Makeover Monday! Research shows that the way you dress not only plays a significant role in how you’re perceived to those around you, but your wardrobe can also impact your self-confidence and creativity. So how can you dress in a way that makes you look and feel your best? Today we’re getting some expert advice! Joining us in the studio is Joy VanZuiden, Image Consultant with EnJOY Being You!

To learn more please email Joy, here.