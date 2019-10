We take great pride in the artistic talent of the Quad Cities, and that’s why we make it a priority to spotlight a wide variety of local musicians on this show. We have never had a rapper perform in studio, but today, that’s changing. Random Tanner is a rapper from Iowa who combines a calm flow with in-your-face beats for a truly unique sound. Random Tanner joins us in studio for two performances, accompanied by Alex Fischbach.

To see more from Random Tanner, click here.