It’s not hard to see how personal health and wellness has a trickle-down effect that affects our population. Better vitality means less cost for healthcare and more productivity. This can lead to a stronger economy and a more engaged community. There is a movement underway to make Iowa the healthiest state in the nation. Joining us in the studio is Jami Haberl, Executive Director of the Healthiest State Annual Walk.

For more information on the Healthiest State Walk, click here.