A recent study by Mental Health America shows 19% of adults deal with a mental illness. That’s equivalent to more than 47 million Americans, many of whom face concerns their mental illness could negatively impact their employment.

Dr. Rich K Whitaker stopped by to share details about Vera French Community Mental Health Center’s Individual Placement and Services initiative to help people get back on their feet. To learn more, visit www.verafrenchmhc.org.