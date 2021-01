2020 ended on a sweet note as Food Network kicked off another season of Kids Baking Championship. A dozen young, talented bakers see whose skills measure up in difficult baking challenges in the 10 week competition. Only one will take home the grand prize of $25,000, a spot in Food Network Magazine, and the title of Kids Baking Champion. What’s even sweeter is that one of those 12 contestants is a local boy from Davenport!