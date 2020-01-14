Breaking News
Hawkeyes’ A.J. Epenesa declares for NFL Draft

Martin Luther King Jr. Day | Augustana College 

Living Local
Posted: / Updated:

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is holiday marking Dr. King’s birthday and honoring his legacy. Dr. King was a prominent spokesperson in the Civil Rights Movement, which successfully protested racial discrimination in federal and state law. Augustana College is hosting a community celebration to honor Martin Luther King. Jr. Day. The Theme for this year’s event is “Rise,” from King’s quote “I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up.”

To learn more about Augustana’s MLK Day Celebration, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Living Local Daily Posts

More Living Local

Tasty Tuesday | Living Local

More Tasty Tuesday

Meet The Living Local Team

More Living Local Bios

Farmer's Market Friday | Living Local

More Farmer's Market Friday

Live in Studio | Living Local

Living Local