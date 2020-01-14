Martin Luther King Jr. Day | Augustana College 

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is holiday marking Dr. King’s birthday and honoring his legacy. Dr. King was a prominent spokesperson in the Civil Rights Movement, which successfully protested racial discrimination in federal and state law. Augustana College is hosting a community celebration to honor Martin Luther King. Jr. Day. The Theme for this year’s event is “Rise,” from King’s quote “I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up.”

To learn more about Augustana’s MLK Day Celebration, click here.