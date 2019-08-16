Mental Health Awareness | CLOCK, Inc. 

The rates of mental health conditions in our country are alarming, and they’re even more concerning when we focus in on specific populations. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness LGBT+ adults are more than twice as likely as heterosexual adults to experience mental health issues. LGBTQ people are at a higher risk than the general population for suicidal thoughts and attempts, and high school students who identify as lesbian, gay or bisexual are almost five times as likely to attempt suicide. Chase Norris, Becky Castañeda & Hanna with CLOCK, Inc.

