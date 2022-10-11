Executive Director Megan Brown-Saldana and Board Member Courtney Lawrence joined us to highlight how their female led group is celebrating a milestone of mentorship in the QCA.
For more information visit leadherqc.org
Brandy Auterson is a Host and Producer for Loving Living Local. Brandy joined the WHBF team in 2000 as a reporter. She has held many roles at the station, including anchor, and has worked behind the scenes as an assignment editor. After taking some time off, she joined the Loving Living Local team 2019. As […]