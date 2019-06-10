Micro Brew Mile | Children's Therapy Center

The Children’s Therapy Center has been part of the Quad Cities community for almost 70 years. It provides therapy services to children with developmental disabilities and delays to help them achieve their highest level of independence, and as a non-profit, the center depends on community support. Joining us in the studio today to tell us about the Micro Brew Mile Fundraising Event, is President & CEO of the Children’s Therapy Center, Angie Peterson and Race/ Festival Organizer for the Micro Brew Mile, Joshua Sherrod.

