Miss Clinton County | Miss Iowa Scholarship Program

The Miss America Scholarship Program is one of the largest scholarship providers for young women in the United States. On the local level, the Miss Clinton County Scholarship Program, a preliminary to Miss Iowa, is giving young women a platform to make a difference in our community. The current Miss Clinton County, Alysa Goethe shares details about her social impact initiative, “Not Your Type: Advocating for Type One Diabetes.” To learn more about the Miss Iowa Scholarship Program, visit www.missiowa.com.