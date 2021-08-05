Mississippi Valley Fair Special| Living Local

After a year of cancellations and restrictions, many folks were overjoyed to see the Mississippi Valley Fair come back to the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport, Iowa. Living Local hosts Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw, Zane Satre and Brandy Auterson highlighted this year’s event by exploring the food, festivities and activities fairgoers could enjoy.

Brandy and Mikhayla caught up with visitors to hear about their favorite parts of the MVF.

General manager Shawn looter shared what is new at this fair this year, and what it means to the team to be back after a year off.

When the Mississippi Valley Fair was created in 1920, it was done so for the further advancement of livestock and agriculture. The fair is a time for young and future farmers to shine as they show the animals they’ve worked hard to raise.

The team talked with Chad and Carrie Keppy and their children Evan and Christian who are involved in 4-H activities.

Fried. Savory. Sweet, and everything in between. There are dozens of food choices available at the Mississippi Valley Fair. We talked with Paula Westmoreland, Roger Westmoreland Concessions owner, about what foods are popular this year at the fair.

To learn more about the Mississippi Valley Fair, visit https://mvfair.com/.