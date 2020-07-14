According to the FDA, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused unprecedented challenges to our nation’s blood supply. Donor centers have experienced a dramatic reduction in donations because of social distancing and cancelled blood drives. Despite these trying circumstances, the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center is still striving to maintain an adequate blood supply – but they need our help. To get an idea of its live-saving work, we take a look at Marek’s story.
Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center | Blood Drive Sponsor Groups
Posted: / Updated: