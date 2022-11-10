We headed back to Mac’s Tavern to show you how to mix up the perfect Manhattan and Tom Collins in our latest Mix’n it with Macs Segment.
For more information visit macstaverndavenport.com
Posted:
Updated:
We headed back to Mac’s Tavern to show you how to mix up the perfect Manhattan and Tom Collins in our latest Mix’n it with Macs Segment.
For more information visit macstaverndavenport.com
Brandy Auterson is a Host and Producer for Loving Living Local. Brandy joined the WHBF team in 2000 as a reporter. She has held many roles at the station, including anchor, and has worked behind the scenes as an assignment editor. After taking some time off, she joined the Loving Living Local team 2019. As […]