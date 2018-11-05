Liam Willcox a 13-year-old Moline boy, and he has an eye for flags. At 12-years-old he started pointing out tattered and torn flags and wanted to replace them. He created the Flag Restoration Project which has gained nationwide attention. With the help of his mom, Stephanie, they take donations of flags and money to purchase flags through the American Legion. Liam goes around changing out flags and retiring the old ones. Learn more on their Facebook page.
Moline boy gains national recognition for Flag Restoration Project
by: Danielle Ellis