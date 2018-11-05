Moline boy gains national recognition for Flag Restoration Project

This Saturday, Schwiebert Park here in Rock Island will play host to the second annual River of Life Unity Day celebration. Designed to honor and thank local law enforcement for their continued commitment to keeping us safe. But just as important, is the opportunity the event provides to bring the community together for food, live music, giveaways, and some summer fun! Joining us in the studio today to tell us more is Darlene Williams, Pastor Angelo Julien of Living Waters and Pastor Kenny Price, with MGT New Hope.

