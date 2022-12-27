You know him, you love him, David Casas was back to show off some more of the magical tricks he has up his sleeve.
For more information visit davidcasasmagic.com
Posted:
Updated:
You know him, you love him, David Casas was back to show off some more of the magical tricks he has up his sleeve.
For more information visit davidcasasmagic.com
Brandy Auterson is a Host and Producer for Loving Living Local. Brandy joined the WHBF team in 2000 as a reporter. She has held many roles at the station, including anchor, and has worked behind the scenes as an assignment editor. After taking some time off, she joined the Loving Living Local team 2019. As […]