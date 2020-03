It’s Motivational Monday! How to Win Friends and Influence People is a self-help book written by Dale Carnegie, published in 1936. More than 15 million copies have been sold worldwide, making it one of the best-selling books of all time. While the book is 84 years old, its principles are still incredibly relevant today. We’re about to break down how these concepts may help you be more likable and influential.

