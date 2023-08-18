The 9th annual Jazz and Heritage Festival kicks off tonight. While the music might have fans clapping and out of their seats it will sound a little bit different to those behind the scenes, because Nate Lawrence, a beloved member of the community and organizer of the festival, passed away unexpectedly this week. Tristan takes a moment with Jonathan Turner, Local 4 News digital reporter and arts and culture expert, to reflect and talk about Nate Lawrence’s life.