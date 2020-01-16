National Mentoring Month & Putt-A-Round | Big Brothers Big Sisters

Living Local
Posted: / Updated:

January is National Mentoring Month- a special time to take a closer look at the impact youth mentoring programs are having in our community. According to The National Mentoring Partnership, children at risk who had a mentor were 52% less likely to skip class, 78% more likely to volunteer regularly, and 130% more likely to hold leadership positions. Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley is on a mission to connect local children with mentors and help that relationship thrive.

To learn more about National Mentoring Month or Big Brothers Big Sisters’ Putt-A-Round event, click here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Living Local Daily Posts

More Living Local

At The Movies | Living Local

More At The Movies

Tasty Tuesday | Living Local

More Tasty Tuesday

Meet The Living Local Team

More Living Local Bios

Live in Studio | Living Local

Living Local