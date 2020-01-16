National Mentoring Month & Putt-A-Round | Big Brothers Big Sisters

January is National Mentoring Month- a special time to take a closer look at the impact youth mentoring programs are having in our community. According to The National Mentoring Partnership, children at risk who had a mentor were 52% less likely to skip class, 78% more likely to volunteer regularly, and 130% more likely to hold leadership positions. Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley is on a mission to connect local children with mentors and help that relationship thrive.

