Christmas is just around the corner, and we were joined by Abby Rock to talk about how Necker’s Jewelers can help you find the perfect gift for any loved one.
For more information visit neckersjewelers.com
Posted:
Updated:
Christmas is just around the corner, and we were joined by Abby Rock to talk about how Necker’s Jewelers can help you find the perfect gift for any loved one.
For more information visit neckersjewelers.com
Brandy Auterson is a Host and Producer for Loving Living Local. Brandy joined the WHBF team in 2000 as a reporter. She has held many roles at the station, including anchor, and has worked behind the scenes as an assignment editor. After taking some time off, she joined the Loving Living Local team 2019. As […]