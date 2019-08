A rapid growth in the number of people living with Alzheimer’s disease, coupled with the fact that only about 1 in 4 people with the disease are formally diagnosed has led the Alzheimer’s Association to help spread awareness about typical warning signs of the disease. In the studio today to tell us more are Megan Pedersen, Program Specialist and Megan Olsen, Development Specialist with the Alzheimer’s Association.

For more information, click here!