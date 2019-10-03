One Night One Mission | Dress For Success QC

Dress For Success QC may have been one of the dozens of organizations affected by Davenport’s history flooding this summer—but they have remained a resilient part of our community and are continuing their mission of providing a network of support, professional attire, and developmental tools to help women thrive in work and in life here in the Quad Cities! Tyla Sherwin-Cole, Executive Director and Mandie Sanders, Development & Communications are in the studio today to tell us about their upcoming event “One Night One Mission” and how you can get involved!

For more information regarding Dress For Success’ upcoming One Night One Mission Event, click here.