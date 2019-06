With a one-on-one mentoring program, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley helps kids realize their potential, nurtures kids, and strengthens communities. Community support for this is essential—which is why Kaitlin Clevenger, Kayla Kiesey, Josh Paul and Jaime Keller are here to discuss the Over The Edge fundraiser at the Real Men Mentor campaign!

For more information visit www.bbbsmv.org or www.overtheedgeqc.org